Bowman Place crowns king and queen

THREE RIVERS — After admiring the solar eclipse on Monday, Bowman Place residents gathered to admire another beautiful combination, this year’s king and queen.

Arlene Parsons, activities director at the Bowman Place, said the community crowns a king and queen every year in honor of National Senior Citizens Day.

“It is National Senior Citizens Day and we look upon that as a time to recognize our seniors that we have living here,” she said. “We, as staff, don’t vote for them, but we have their peers vote.”



