Boil water notice in Sturgis

STURGIS — Due to a loss of pressure in the City of Sturgis water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation.

These precautionary actions are being taken due to a water main break that occurred in the area that includes the following streets. Main Street to the south, Jerolene Street to the north, George Street to the east and Market Street to the west. Citizens living within this area only, are included in the warning. The loss of water pressure in the water distribution system occurred when valves were closed to isolate the broken section of main so repairs could be made. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

Once pressure is restored samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.