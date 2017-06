FABIUS TOWNSHIP — According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the body of a Saline woman was recovered in Clear Lake in Fabius Township on Sunday, June 11.

The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Alison Kunz. Kunz was reported missing just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, after she went swimming with a large group of friends on the East side of the lake and didn’t return.