Boat capsizes in Cass County

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Wednesday, May 31 at 10:36 a.m. referencing a capsized boat on Dewey Lake.

Deputies were advised that a lone fisherman was in the water hanging onto the side of the boat yelling for help. A Silver Creek Township police officer arrived on scene, and got help from a neighbor who drove out to the subject in the water and rescued him. The subject in the water was identified as 69-year-old James Britanyak, of Benton Harbor.

Britanyak said he was fishing when his boat started taking on, water and he couldn’t get back to shore fast enough. Britanyak was transported to Lee Memorial hospital in Dowagiac.

The Sister Lakes Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance Service and the Silver Creek Township Police Department assisted deputies at the scene.