Board of Commissioners votes to move forward with election equipment purchase

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted in favor of moving forward with the purchase of new election equipment from Dominion Voting Systems.

The Commission will now make a motion for the Bureau of Elections noting the company. The cost to the county for the first five years, without optional items, would be $2,060, and there would be no cost to local clerks unless they choose additional, optional items, according to St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald.

Oswald said from the sixth year through the 10th, the Dominion Voting Systems Software would cost an additional $40,000.

Oswald said ES&S Voting Machine Products also submitted a proposal but installation would have cost over $20,000, and years six through 10 would have cost $20,000 annually.

In other business the Board…

•Approved an agreement for jail facility medical services between St. Joseph County, Covered Bridge Healthcare of St. Joseph County and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department in the amount of $265,501.20.

•Approved a contract for the Cade Lake County Park Sanitary Sewer and Water Service Extensions in the amount of $409,868.25.

•Approved a parks development funding resolution in the amount of $1.4 million.

