Board of Commissioners approve $50K for road repairs

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved a one-time use of $50,000 for the repair or improvement of Constantine Road.

The money, which has been set aside and designated for Constantine Road, will be matched by the St. Joseph County Road Commission, according to Commissioner Dennis Allen.

Commissioner Kathy Pangle thanked Allen and Commissioner Dan Czajkowski for their work with the road commission to make the repairs happen. Czajkowski thanked Allen and the county commission for their contributions during the process, and said this is just the beginning for repairs on Constantine Road.

“This is not the fix-all to fix all, this is the beginning and it needs to modified and changed as things go on but it’s a start, it’s a start and I appreciate everyone’s input, thank you,” Czajkowski said.

In other business the Board…

•Voted 4-1 to approve the re-implementation of the County Loan Revolving Fund with a cap of $200,000, with Chairman Al Balog voting no.

