Block party held at G.W. Carver Community Center

ashington Carver Community Center located on Jefferson Street in Three Rivers celebrated 70 years of service with a block party on Saturday, June 24.

Darryl Morton of Three Rivers said the center wanted to celebrate the center’s service with dancing, vendors, free music and food. Morton said he hopes the block party draws more positive attitudes to the center with further hopes of seeing more participants at their events.

“Seventy years is a long time to not be recognized. We’d just figured we would bring the community together,” Morton said. “We don’t see much going on for the kids in the community so I said ‘Hey, I can throw a block party.’”

Dave York, former city commissioner and previous president of the G.W. Carver Center, said he hopes the fun had at the block party will bring more children and senior citizens to the center.

“(Our) main goal is to work with senior citizens and children in the area,” York said.

The G.W. Carver Center hosts after school mentor programs and daycare for kids, while also forming a billiards league for all ages.

Morton said the center has been committed to getting rid of the bad reputations for good. The center has seen some negative views and Morton said that is not what the center is about.

