A blast from the past

THREE RIVERS — A crowd of classmates and old friends flooded the streets of downtown Three Rivers for the Three Rivers High School 50s and 60s reunion on Friday, July 28.

Bob Sills, the event’s coordinator, said 200 people from the classes of 1956 to 1969 attended the annual private event.

“The Friday night reunion started as a compliment to the individual class reunions,” Sills said. “Usually they have the class reunions on Saturday nights, so I created the reunion for Friday nights.”

The event, which was funded solely by donations, began at the Riviera Theatre, where attendees gathered and received nametags.

“We meet at the Riviera Theatre for nametags and after that, everyone is on their own. They can visit, watch the movie [made by Sills of the history of Three Rivers from the 1800s to now], or just enjoy the dining downtown,” Sills said. “It is just a casual evening for classmates.”

Sills said he hoped the event would allow old classmates to reconnect not only with one another, but also with the place they used to call home.

“Part of the purpose of the get-together is to bring that generation back home, and allow them to reminisce and hopefully encourage participation in downtown,” he said.

According to Sills, the classes of the 50s and 60s all attended “country schools” in the first through fourth wards, until coming together for eighth grade.

