Bippus worked an average of 39 hours per week in Schoolcraft last month

THREE RIVERS — City Manager Joe Bippus worked an average of 39 hours per week as a patrol officer for the Village of Schoolcraft in October, according to a document obtained by the Three Rivers Commercial-News through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

According to the Schoolcraft Police Department, Bippus worked 17 total days last month, eight of which occurred on a weekday with two of those weekday shifts occurring during city hall business hours, for a total of 156 hours. It’s not clear whether Bippus used any city vacation time in October for the purposes of working in Schoolcraft.

Bippus’ outside employment was discussed during an hour long closed session at the Monday, Nov. 4 Three Rivers city commission meeting. When the commission returned from closed session Mayor Tom Lowry announced no action would be taken in open session regarding Bippus’ employment in Schoolcraft. Lowry then proceeded to formally request an item be placed on a future commission meeting agenda regarding the city manager’s job description.

As previously reported by the Commercial-News, Bippus worked an average of 43 hours per week as a patrol officer for the Village of Schoolcraft in September, according to a document obtained through a FOIA request.

Bippus worked a total of 17 days in September, nine of which were weekdays, for a total of 172 hours in addition to his duties as city manager.

Bippus also used 32 hours or four days of city vacation time in September, and worked in Schoolcraft on each of those days, including Friday, Sept. 13, Monday, Sept. 16, Friday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 30.

Bippus and Lowry did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

