At the big top; Three Rivers German Band’s circus-themed performance

THREE RIVERS — With German marches and polkas, The Three Rivers German Band brought the circus to the Carnegie Center for the Arts during their 18th annual concert on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Co-founder and original member of the band Marlen Hetmansperger said German music is different to American music in many ways, but normally, a circus theme is unlikely for German bands, especially for The Three Rivers German Band.

“It is a little bit different for a German band to go to the circus but we pick different themes each year. I kind of thought about this theme for several years and I thought this year were going to do it,” Hetmansperger said.

He said previously the band honored police and fire departments, medical centers, emergency medical technicians, and first responders. Now, the band will focus on fun, circus music with a variety of marches and a few polkas to present the theme, “at the big top.”



