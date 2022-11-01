Bids submitted for demolition of old Three Rivers Hospital

THREE RIVERS — A Three Rivers building considered to be both historical and an eyesore could be demolished sometime this year, possibly as early as this summer.

On Thursday, the City of Three Rivers received several bids for the demolition of the old Three Rivers Hospital building overlooking Scidmore Park, with the potential of one of the bids being discussed by the Three Rivers City Commission at a future meeting, possibly in February.

Three Rivers City Manager Joe Bippus said in an interview last week he is hoping for the city to commit to the demolition sometime this year. He said he’s working to put together a funding mechanism for any potential project, with loans, grants and/or state assistance helping to foot at least part of what could be in the neighborhood of a $1 million project.

“My hope would be to get, hopefully, a favorable cost, develop a financing option for it, present it to the commission as, ‘let's do this, let's get rid of this eyesore, it doesn't need to be a part of our community anymore,’ and try to make that property better,” Bippus said. “It's a nuisance, there's no doubt about it. It's too bad. I'd like to see the property go to its highest best use.”

The old hospital building has sat atop a hill overlooking Scidmore Park for almost a whole century, being completed in 1925. It housed the Three Rivers Hospital for over 60 years, moving to its current location on South Health Parkway in 1987. Ever since, rumors have swirled about the building’s fate as it continues to deteriorate, with multiple attempts to renovate the building being unfruitful at best.

“We've been looking at redevelopment of this property for years, and looking at a lot of different grant programs and talking to developers for many years, and it always seems to come up with, how much is it to remove the whole thing?” Bippus said. “We've looked at saving part of it, rehabbing it, have historic tax credits, all that. It just came down to, what's the cost of removing it?”

Over the last few years, Bippus said, the city has communicated with multiple developers that have been interested in the property, but he said nothing had progressed to the point where funding was lined up. That includes a renovation project back in 2015 that received some local news media attention, which Bippus said didn’t go anywhere.

This time, however, Bippus said bids were put out to get the demolition done, with an aim to get the project done this summer.

“I don't just ask the community to bid on it for potentially doing it, I wanted to – I didn't want to contaminate the bidding pool, if you keep doing this every year to get a better price and then it never happens, people stop putting their time and effort in to respond to your bid announcement,” Bippus said.

“We're hoping to get in now in the winter time, so maybe companies are filling out their timelines for next year, so we're hoping we can get in at a good time and get it done this summer.”

Compared to how much it would cost to renovate the property versus tearing it down, Bippus said it would be significantly more expensive to renovate, citing the cost estimates from a proposed project a few years ago to renovate the building and create an apartment complex.

“The last thing we looked at, we had a couple developers in the Kalamazoo area meet with us and go through their pro forma planning, a project to build an apartment complex there, remove the Old Hospital, and someone talked about renovating the oldest structure, which isn't that big and then tearing down the newest part, that was $18-20 million,” Bippus said. “For the state to make it where they could start making some kind of profit, it would need to come in with half of that in grants. That was just a huge hill to climb there.”

Bippus said the work that would be done as part of any potential project includes asbestos abatement, removal of the structure and debris, and re-grading the hill the hospital sits on. He said the hospital at the moment is acting like a “retaining wall” for the hillside, and they “don’t want a cliff” when it’s removed.

“We'll be taking out the structures on top, they may leave a portion of the parking lot, but I think a lot of it's going to be gone. We've talked about grinding it up, hauling it out, grading out the hill, and putting back some of the millings so it'd be a gravel parking lot at the top of the hill there, so people can park if they're going sledding and things like they do now,” Bippus said.

When it comes to how to pay for the demolition, Bippus said there is the possibility for funds for the project from the federal government in the form of a $750,000 earmark in an appropriations bill for the federal budget. The funding request was spearheaded by grantwriter James Hissong and Senator Gary Peters’ office, with Hissong confirming Monday that the funds are currently in the bill. However, talks on the federal budget have stalled since the end of September, and it’s unknown when a proper budget will be passed by Congress.

Bippus also said there is still money available from a $300,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant the county received last year for environmental site assessments, which included the Old Hospital site. He said if an environmental assessment on the property needs to be done by the contractor selected, the grant funds are still available to cover that cost.

If a demolition were to occur, Bippus said there are a number of things that could go in its place in the future, most notably a new apartment complex, an idea that Bippus would like to see most.

“We like that idea, it just seems like it'd be a beautiful residential area. If you've ever walked up into the Old Hospital and looked out the second-story window, it really is a beautiful view. You get a perspective of the park, the pond, the river walk, the river itself, and it's just an attractive view. We always thought that'd be nice,” Bippus said. “There is a need for apartments and residential living in the community, and that parcel would be an ideal spot for that if you could squeeze it in.”

Overall, Bippus said it would be “bittersweet” to lose the old hospital building given its historical significance, but he said tearing it down would bring a number of improvements to the city.

“I'm always looking to make improvements to the city, and to me, this would be a visual improvement. It'd also be a safety improvement. If it gets redeveloped, it'd be a tax base improvement, so there is an upside,” Bippus said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.