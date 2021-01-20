BHSJ vaccination appointment scheduling times announced

COLDWATER — After an initial rollout of a scheduling system last week for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency recently gave more clarification to when those appointments can be scheduled.

In an open letter to residents in the tri-county area Monday, BHSJ officials said beginning Monday, Jan. 25, vaccine appointments would be posted on their website, http://bhsj.org/, weekly on Mondays at 9 a.m.

When scheduling appointments, officials say time slots aren’t held until an appointment is fully booked and submitted, and the number of slots will depend on the number of COVID doses available.

While BHSJ officials said in the letter the system rolled out last week “worked well,” appointments filled within minutes and complaints from residents of not knowing when the new schedules would be posted on their website, which led to the announcement.

Currently, BHSJ is offering vaccinations to health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, seniors 65 years old or older, childcare and grade school educational staff, front-line essential workers such as police, firefighters, corrections workers and inspectors, and congregate care facilities, such as homeless shelters, juvenile homes and childcare staff.

With the 65-and-older age range, BHSJ said they are currently working with local Commissions on Aging and the Area Agency on Aging to assist in getting the area’s seniors vaccinated. Officials are asking the community to help out with the effort as well, asking neighbors to reach out and check in with the senior community to help them get registered for a vaccination. Seniors that need assistance, BHSJ officials say, can also call (517) 278-2538 in Branch and St. Joseph counties to request assistance in scheduling.

