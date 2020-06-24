BHSJ: Four employees at health and wellness center test positive for COVID-19

STURGIS — The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ) is notifying those who may have visited a Sturgis health and wellness center since June 15 to self-quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

According to a release Wednesday, four staff members at the Center for Health & Wellness of Sturgis, PC (CHW) have tested positive for the virus. They ask that any patients who had close contact with a staff member at CHW and either the patient or staff member were not wearing a mask to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Wearing a mask is the best thing that everyone can do, even when seeing a medical provider, to minimize transmission of COVID-19,” Rebecca Burns, BHSJ Health Officer, said. “A mask helps to stop droplets that contain the virus from circulating in the air where someone with symptoms has been.”

BHSJ said those with symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested and self-isolate to prevent exposing others. They say individuals that have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for fever, cough, and shortness of breath. COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Major symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

St. Joseph County, as of the time this article was published, has 219 cumulative positive cases of COVID-19, with three deaths reported. BHSJ expressed concern recently about a rise in positive cases in the last two weeks, with St. Joseph County experiencing a 38 percent increase.

