Bevy of bazaars and bake sales highlight weekend in TR

THREE RIVERS — With Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, the holiday season has officially arrived in Three Rivers. With that, many organizations in the Three Rivers area held their annual craft shows, bazaars and bake sales this past weekend for people to find the perfect gift.

The Three Rivers Health Auxiliary held their annual holiday bazaar from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23. The event is the Auxiliary’s yearly fundraiser, helping to raise money for hospital equipment.

“We’ve bought for every department in the hospital over the years,” Glenda Fultz, Three Rivers Health Auxiliary president, said. “They request once a year what they want, and we help raise the money for it.”