Bennett achieves Master Board Member Award

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers school board member Pete Bennett has achieved the Master Board Member Award from the Michigan Association of School Boards. This is the fourth level out of seven possible levels.

Superintendent Jean Logan recognized Bennett during the board’s Monday, March 20 meeting for his accomplishment.

“We’re very proud of board members who use their valuable time to improve their leadership effectiveness by completing board development courses,” said a letter signed by executive director Donald Wotruba.

“I’ve taken enough classes and attended enough clinics, meetings and conferences to complete the fourth level of certification,” said Bennett, who has been on the board for 10 years. “Most people don’t set out to achieve these — it just occurs if you keep taking classes.”

