Bell ringers raise money for local services

STURGIS — Over 100 volunteers and eight paid employees from the Sturgis Salvation Army dressed in red and rang a bell outside local grocery stores this holiday season, in an effort to fund both holiday and year-round services offered in Branch and St. Joseph Counties.

Corps officer Captain Sharyn Tennyson said last year the group of bell ringers exceeded their goal and raised about $52,000 within the two counties. This year, bell ringers are in route to exceeding their goal of $55,000.

Tennyson said the money raised goes toward services the Sturgis Salvation Army offers, including free hot lunches Monday through Thursday, which usually serves 20 to 50 people daily, as well as thousands of toys and Christmas gifts to families in need throughout the two counties. The money raised also assists with stocking the food pantry and funding year-round social services for those in the community dealing with crisis situations.

“We serve the population in our community that are in crisis, mainly food crisis and also utility crisis, (as well as) those who are about to be evicted or things like that. I can’t imagine us not being able to help with those types of things,” Tennyson said.



