Becoming part of the solution

THREE RIVERS — A new initiative by Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS) is aiming to encourage men to help end domestic violence.

The Voices to End Violence campaign is an effort by DASAS to focus on men lending their voices to end domestic violence by supporting efforts for education on the issue in local schools. The mission of the program, according to an information pamphlet on the campaign, is to “help create a world where all men and boys are loving and respectful, and all women and girls are valued and safe.”

The campaign and fundraiser was kicked off with a men’s breakfast event at the Three Rivers Lions Club Hall Saturday morning. Dan Moyle, a DASAS board member and chair of the campaign, gave a speech to those in attendance on why this initiative is important and why men should step up and help DASAS’ efforts.