THREE RIVERS — Leaves of red, orange and yellow began to poke through the green abundance becoming visible to nature lovers during the annual Three Rivers Area Color Tour on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Both tourists and local residents tackled the scenic route, with stops at local businesses along the way. Participating businesses hosted giveaways, sampling, free food and drink items, and various activities to be enjoyed by any age group.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.