'A beacon of hope' for nonprofits

THREE RIVERS — A new non-profit organization based in Three Rivers is looking to help other non-profits with a unique form of donating and fundraising.

Guys Who Give is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has 17 chapters around the United States, with their newest one located in St. Joseph County. According to their website, the organization is a group of men with “a desire to inspire and who are committed to making a difference in their local communities.” Their mission is to reach out and help local charities with the funds they need to do the work they are doing in their community.

Since its inception five years ago in the Boulder County, Colo., area, the organization has raised over $720,000 nationwide for various local non-profits around the country.

Local insurance agent and At-Large Three Rivers City Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski is the St. Joseph County chapter president for Guys Who Give. Lyczynski said the goal of the organization is to multiply the efforts of giving individuals in the community.

“The goal of the organization is to multiply the efforts of individuals and create a snowball effect that makes people who wouldn't necessarily give want to give to something bigger and more effective.”

He said he first heard about the organization from Cody Livingston, the Kalamazoo County chapter president and co-founder of the organization, and decided to create his own chapter. Lyczynski said he’s “always had a heart for giving back” to the Three Rivers community, and felt that Guys Who Give helped accomplish what he and others in the community want to do.

“The idea of being able to multiply your efforts or encouraging others to give seemed like a good idea in general,” Lyczynski said. “Finding an easy-to-use mechanism that's already done all the hard work, that has already done the filing with the state, has done all the background work where we just need to plug in a model, seemed like a fit with what I was trying to accomplish, which is giving back to my community while also maximizing giving back to the community.”

The Guys Who Give model works like this: A group of donors, be they members of the group or people from the community who donate toward the St. Joseph County chapter, pool together as much money per three-month period as possible, with members ideally donating $100 each. Chapter members then nominate a local 501(c)3 non-profit to donate the money they collect to, and prior to the group’s quarterly meeting, three finalists are selected in a random live drawing. Those three groups then make short presentations to the group at their quarterly meeting, held on the second Wednesday of the second month of each quarter at 6 p.m., and then the chapter members vote on which non-profit to give the money to.

The first meeting of the chapter was held Wednesday, with the chapter members selecting the Three Rivers Community Players as their first recipient. So far, the more than dozen members of the St. Joseph County Guys Who Give chapter have raised $1,700 for the Community Players, with donations toward this amount still being accepted for the next couple of weeks prior to a formal check presentation. Lyczynski said 100 percent of the donation goes directly to the nonprofit selected.

The other two nonprofits who are not selected as recipients may be nominated by chapter members again, while those who were selected cannot be nominated again for two years.

“The idea is the money’s going to help the ones in the most need where it'll make the largest impact,” Lyczynski said.

Lyczynski said that while members are the ones who vote on the specific charity who receives the donations, he said anyone can help contribute to the cause as well.

“Anyone can give, anyone can donate, but the advantage of being a member is they get to nominate whoever they want and you get to vote for the three finalists,” Lyczynski said. “Ultimately it's collecting as much as we can to give it to a recipient who's going to serve the community.”

Chapter members of the St. Joseph County Guys Who Give said they joined the organization because of their love of giving back to the community.

“I used to drive taxi cabs in Washington state, and every time I closed out my shift, I had hundreds of dollars I made in tips and I shoved some of it in an envelope, and then I’d just let the spirit guide me,” Martin Wegdahl said. “If someone needed help with a battery in a car or a tire or needed money for food, that’s what I did. I love giving, I give so much, so this organization is perfect for me.”

“I had a business in Portage for 32 years and I’ve been in the Portage Rotary, but I’ve lived down here for 37 years and I haven’t been a part of the community really other than church,” Bill Kaufman said. “This gives me a chance to learn a little bit more about what’s needed locally and to be able to give locally, so I’m glad to be able to have some people that will call me about the other organizations that need help, and also get to know people in the area now that I’m retired down here.”

Lyczynski said he hopes to grow the chapter, and is hoping to get 100 members onboard in the future, as well as work with community partners to grow the organization’s outreach.

“Additional partners that want to be more involved can come to me directly to help facilitate and run the meetings and potentially do the recruiting so to speak to future members,” Lyczynski said.

Looking ahead, Lyczynski said the organization could be a “beacon of hope” for the community.

“I'm hoping it'll be, for one, a beacon of hope to nonprofits who are limited in how they collect their funds,” Lyczynski said. “I'm also hoping it can become an encouragement and a motivator for people to give.”

Lyczynski encouraged the community to visit the group’s Facebook page, Guys Who Give – St. Joseph County, and www.guyswhogive.org for more information on the organization and how they can help or become a member.

