Barns considered total loss in fire

CONSTANTINE TWP. — Three barns were considered total losses after a fire that re-routed traffic on U.S. 131 Monday.

According to the Constantine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 62000 block of U.S. 131 in Constantine Township at around 1:45 p.m. The fire was reported to a 911 by a passerby who saw a barn on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene nine minutes after the call, they found there were three barns fully involved with fire.

Fire officials say 30 firefighters from six fire departments battled the blaze for four and a half hours, and were hampered by high winds and the amount of hay in the barns. Traffic on U.S. 131 was shut down around the area and re-routed for about five hours while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

An excavator was reportedly brought in to help with removing the metal roofing and to pull apart the hay so it could be extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. One firefighter was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

Constantine Fire Department was assisted by the Fabius-Park Fire Department, Newberg Fire Department, SEPSA Fire Authority, City of Three Rivers Fire Department, White Pigeon Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, Michigan State Police and Constantine Police.