Barn a total loss

This barn in the 55400 block of Wilbur Road was a total loss after a fire apparently caused by lightning on Thursday, March 30. There were no injuries, though a large amount of hay burned up. Firefighters from Fabius-Park Fire/Rescue and the Three Rivers Fire Department were toned out at 5:18 p.m. and stayed on scene until approximately midnight. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department helped shut down Wilbur Road so they could access a hydrant, and Roberts Brothers Excavating knocked the building down so they could get the fire out.