Barking through the ARF Walkathon

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) hosted its annual Walkathon at Scidmore Park on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Canines of all sizes, with a few feline companions, walked the trails and helped raise money towards ARF’s general fund. Co-chairperson of the event, Lisa Major, said money from the general fund will be used to help pay medical expenses for low-cost spaying or neutering of dogs and cats.

She said the annual walkathon shines a light on ARF, showing the community the amount of work ARF puts in. She said the more people know about the importance of ARF, the more pets the organization can help.

“We are just trying to get the word out so more people will know about ARF, our purpose, and why we are doing these things, so we can have more and more help,” Major said. “The more people we have, the more animals we can help.”

Although the rainy day put a damper on some of the planned activities, the walkathon still had community involvement and participation. Dog walkers had a choice between two trails around Scidmore Park, a long one or a short, “nice little walk,” Major said. During the walk, participants were allowed to roam free in order to view the petting zoo and the surrounding areas.

