Banding together

Fifth graders (from left) Tristan France, 11, Zachary Sparks-Grice, 11 and Nevaeh Johnson, 11, watch a DVD called “Band Blastoff” on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Ruth Hoppin Elementary. The DVD showed students the different band instruments they could play when they reach sixth grade and join band. Three Rivers High School Band Director Bryan VanToll spoke to fifth graders about Three Rivers’ band program, and handed out Scantron sheets for the participatory portion of the video to help students find the best instrument for them.