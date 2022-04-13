Ballard settling in to new role as TRPD code enforcement officer

THREE RIVERS — James Ballard calls himself “the most hated man in Three Rivers.”

Being the new code enforcement officer with the Three Rivers Police Department might have a little something to do with it.

“That’s because I gotta tell them. Let’s just say, you have stuff in your backyard. I stop by, say, ‘Hey, you gotta clean it up.’ Then they say, ‘Well, it’s my property, I’ll do what I want!’ Then I say, ‘No, city ordinance says,’ then they have to comply with that,” Ballard said. “People don’t like being told what to do on their own property, that’s the gist of it.”

However, since Ballard was hired on March 15 to be the new code enforcement/animal control officer for the city, he has had some success in getting properties complying with code. Although he said he’s gotten a few minor complaints about the job he’s done so far, Ballard estimates that out of the 30 or 40 enforcement issues he’s dealt with in that month, he’s only ordered three vehicle tows and three cleanups to be done.

“It’s not a bad percentage; it’s almost like a friendly reminder that, hey, you gotta do this. To me, it appears that’s what people are doing, and they just need that friendly reminder once in a while,” Ballard said.

Ballard said he hopes those friendly reminders can help clean up Three Rivers, the town he was born and raised in, which has seen some citizens complain about code enforcement in the city over the past few years.

The 55-year-old Ballard, one of the oldest officers currently on the force, has had plenty of experience with TRPD, having been an auxiliary police officer for 21 years, working 10 hours a month, and is the lieutenant for TRPD’s auxiliary. When he was hired in full-time as the new code enforcement/animal control officer, he left his main job of 23-1/2 years, International Paper.

Ballard was in the United States military for a few years in his younger days, mainly as an artillery repairman in the Army. He was stationed in Germany, Fort Benning in Georgia, was part of the 1022nd Maintenance Battalion out of Sturgis, and was deployed in Operation Desert Storm.

“I was a mechanic in the military, so I worked on 2-1/2 ton trucks, 5-ton trucks. My main MOS [Military Occupational Specialty] was artillery repairman, so I spent a lot of time in the field with the artillery,” Ballard said.

He said he was “always interested” in being a police officer, and “got a feel for it” when he was in the military. Originally, he said, he wanted to join the Marcellus Police Department after seeing an opening available, but that didn’t quite happen.

“When I got out of the military, I met my wife, and at that time there was an opening for an officer in Marcellus, and I told her I would like to do that because I’ve always been interested in it,” Ballard said. “I told her, and she said no, there’s no way. She didn’t want me to be an officer.”

When Ballard joined TRPD as an auxiliary officer in 2001, he said his wife wasn’t too happy about it, but said it “grew on her” after a while. When he contemplated retiring a couple years ago once he hit 20 years on the force, she convinced him to stay on.

“She said I’d miss it, and I need to keep going, so I kept going and now I’m Code Enforcement Officer,” Ballard said with a chuckle.

In his job as code enforcement officer, Ballard mainly helps enforce city ordinances when it comes to properties, such as animals at large, inoperable vehicles, blight and trash.

The biggest thing Ballard does not do as code enforcement officer, however, is enforce building codes. He does, however, work with SafeBuilt, the company the city contracts for building inspections and building code enforcement, if anything does come across his desk, calling it a “hand-in-hand deal.”

“If somebody calls and says, for instance, they’ve got someone living in a camper inside the city limits, I’ll go investigate it and make sure it’s actually happening, and if it is, I turn it over to [SafeBuilt],” Ballard said. “I let them know they can’t do that, but then I turn it over to building code, and they’re the ones that put a stop to it.”

A typical day for Ballard starts with checking up on any code write-ups or complaints that have exceeded 10 days since they were issued, going around to the different spots in town cited to make sure action has been taken by the resident to correct issues observed by Ballard. Following that, he does his daily patrols, going up and down the streets, making sure everything’s up to codes or ordinances, and go from there. If there are any complaints to be filed, he said he fills out the paperwork, mail them out to the residences, and then place them on file.

So far, Ballard said he has adjusted to life as code enforcement officer, a transition that involved a bit of a steep learning curve.

“In the auxiliary, I just worked with the officers on a one-to-one basis. Now, I have to do city ordinances and codes and animal control, so it’s a bigger, broader aspect to everything,” Ballard said.

He gave credit to his field training officer, Justin Holbrook, whom he said has “taught me a lot” about how to go about the job, as well as the TRPD office staff and officers for helping him with the transition.

Holbrook complimented Ballard on his performance thus far.

“He’s picking it up extremely fast. It’s dynamic and evolving, and we’re expecting to see more of that in a concentration for the city as far as cleanups and things go and getting the city to be cohesive with each word, but he’s doing a great job so far,” Holbrook said.

“It’s a change in dynamic of what we’ve had, but it’s been pretty pleasant so far because of his history with the department as far as his knowledge and understanding of how the department works and the community. It’s not our typical bringing in a new candidate and having to work with them independently, he’s very confident in his skillset, so it’s just focusing on the code enforcement aspect.”

Overall, Ballard said his biggest goal is to make Three Rivers a nice, clean city for people to live and visit. Doing so, he said, will improve a lot of things with how the city looks and feels.

“It’ll definitely improve on the looks of the city, and the overall general look of the city will get better over time,” Ballard said. “It won’t be an overnight job; there’s a lot of stuff out there.”

