Bair Lake holds tenth Snowfest

JONES — Bair Lake Bible Camp in Jones celebrated its tenth annual Snowfest on Sunday, Jan. 8. Lunch was provided and numerous free activities, inside and out were offered to the public. Outside activities included a climbing tower, hay ride, cross country skiing, and broom ball, a winter sport similar to ice hockey.

Featured was a giant 30-foot tall outdoor ice climbing tower, which took two weeks to build. To construct the tower a 15-foot long cable was hung between trees; chicken wire was attached and the entire structure was misted repeatedly until frozen. Guests climbing the tower were outfitted with a helmet, shoes with cleats, pick-axes, and attached to a safety line.

Nanci Tissot, camp marketing director, said she was pleased with the turnout, and many church groups came to the event.

“We planned for 400. It’s a fun event we do once a year for the public,” she said. “It’s all free, because we feel it’s important to give back to the community.”

Bair Lake Bible Camp is a non-denominational, evangelical camp and celebrates its 60th year this year.

Angie Birdsall is a freelance writer who primarily covers Constantine.