Bair Lake Bible Camp hosts annual SnowFest

JONES — Bair Lake Bible Camp in Jones hosted its annual SnowFest on Sunday, Jan. 7, with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities free to the public.

This year, nearly 400 guests attended the event, which featured a 25-foot ice climbing wall, a tubing hill, broomball, hayrides, cross-country skiing, and an indoor climbing wall, basketball court and game room.

“It is a free day for people. The camp wanted to try to do something positive and family-oriented for the community. It is our way of saying thank you for being a part of our community,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Tissot said.

He said the camp prides itself in being “relationship-based,” and hosting an event like SnowFest follows the similar mantra. His personal goal of the event is to get families, youth groups and any visitor laughing with the ones around them.

“Families now-a-days have been so diversified. When they come to SnowFest they can just come as a family, or youth group, and laugh. I think it is important to laugh,” Tissot said. “We just have such a good community and good families and friends here. I just love to see the families together, seeing the little kids trying to get dad to climb up the ice wall, it is fun to watch the joy.”

“(…) One of my prayers is to see a father today laughing with his child, or seeing a couple skiing down the hill together. It is okay to dream but sometimes dreams can happen.”

Tissot said the event began about five to 10 years ago. Previously, the camp offered two free days, one for families and one for youth groups. They decided to bring the two days together which created the annual SnowFest.

The camp hosts a similar event to kick off the summer the Saturday before memorial weekend each year. Both events are free to the public, and include free parking, a free dinner, and free laughs with friends and family.

Tissot’s 29th year and final year as Chief Executive Officer of Bair Lake Bible Camp is coming to a close May 31. He said days like SnowFest and the summer kickoff is one of the reasons why he stayed committed to the establishment for so many years.

“As I get older, I would never imagine looking at this 29 years ago. Being able to do things like today with people to come out and spend time together is very rewarding,” he said.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.