Bags blown away

These plastic bags escaped Westside Landfill and got trapped on the east side of Roberts Road as a result of the strong winds Wednesday, March 8. Waste Management District Manager Eric Shafer said the six-foot chainlink fence normally contains everything, but that wasn’t enough under Wednesday’s conditions. In fact, the landfill closed its gates early that day. Six to eight contract laborers were out Thursday, March 9 getting the area picked up; “the whole cleanup is something we take very seriously,” Shafer said.

