Backpacking back to school

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Area Faith Community returned to the Huss Future Festival on Saturday, July 22, to host their Back to School Celebration for the third year in a row.

Elder Diane Clay, member of the TRAFC, said the Back to School Celebration started 15 years ago as a way to give back to the families in the area struggling with income.

“The Back to School Celebration started with ministers, pastors, and businessmen getting together and seeing what they can do to give back to this amazing community,” Clay said.

The goal for the Back to School Celebration is to further students’ education. Clay said, with the support and donations from local businessmen, about 650 backpacks were filled with school supplies to be given away at the festival.

Any child with a parent or guardian present were eligible to receive a backpack packed with school supplies and a free slice of pizza provided by Frankie’s by the Tracks in Three Rivers.

Clay said depending on the age of the child, the appropriate school supplies were packed. For an example, children entering elementary school received crayons, papers, and pens, and those in high school received five-subject notebooks, planners, paper, and pens.

