Back to the past
TRPL patrons learn about researching family history through Library of Michigan
By:
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer
THREE RIVERS — Patrons at the Three Rivers Public Library Tuesday heard a presentation about different resources available to research their family histories.
The presentation, entitled “Family Research at the Library of Michigan,” was given by Adam Oster, community engagement librarian at the Library of Michigan in Lansing, who called himself a “genealogy nut” because of the influence of his grandmother in doing family history research.