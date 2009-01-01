Back to the Future

THREE RIVERS — The Huss Future Festival is back this year, and should prove to be bigger and better than ever in celebration of the building’s 100th anniversary. The 10th annual festival will take place on July 27 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with a variety of activities for adults and kids alike at the historic Huss School property at 1008 8th Street in Three Rivers.

A local non-profit organization, culture is not optional (*cino), has been working to transform the property into a vibrant community hub for art, food, play, and more. The annual festival highlights the progress and possibilities for the Huss Project, as the space has come to be called.

In addition to many of the favorites from past festivals, this year’s event will include a Community Carnival where local organizations including River Country Solidarity and Justice For Our Neighbors will have information tables. Games and activities for the kids will also take place here, featuring an obstacle course, train, and face painting. This summer’s festival will also feature a variety of delicious treats, including a bake sale, pancake breakfast, and farmer’s market. The Three Rivers Area Faith Community will be on hand to provide pizza to kids for their Back to School Celebration, which provides hundreds of local students with the supplies they need for their education.

Art and live music will be available throughout the day which highlight a variety of local artists’ work. An art tent will also available with paint supplies for bikes, pictures and more. Instructors will also be present to provide exciting origami and screenprinting skills.

A huge rummage sale featuring donated items will take place this year in several of the classrooms and spilling into the hallway. Whereas past sales have featured specific items like clothing or books, this year’s sale has been expanded to include items of all sizes and shapes, so browsers can expect a vast variety and won’t walk away empty-handed. A new repurposed market will also be taking place at Future Fest, featuring furniture refurbished by Stephanie Hightree.

*culture is not optional, a local non-profit organization with a mission of modeling and encouraging creative communities, purchased the Huss School property in 2009. The vision for the Huss Project is to collaborate with local organizations to create a community center focused on art, agriculture, and social justice. Since 2009, the organization has hosted over a dozen service groups and attracted dozens of college students and recent graduates to the Three Rivers area to serve as volunteer staff. A group of dedicated volunteers has also launched The Huss Project Farm on the property, which has donated several tons of organic vegetables to families in need over the past eight years.