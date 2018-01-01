Back-to-back state champions!

Mendon volleyball coach Heather Bowers and the Lady Hornets’ players raise the Division 4 state championship trophy Saturday at Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena. No. 1-ranked Mendon defeated No. 5 Leland in four sets in the finals 25-17, 25-19, 27-29, 25-14 in a rematch of the 2018 state championship. After winning back-to-back titles the past two seasons, Mendon has now won a total of five state championships in volleyball and 24 team sport state titles overall in school history, according to Mendon High School athletic director Glen Samson. See more on the Lady Hornets’ title run on Page 8.