Author and public speaker shares tools of positivity and optimism

THREE RIVERS — Author and public speaker Mary Jane Mapes shared tools and strategies required to be an inspired leader through positivity and optimism during her presentation on her book “You Can Teach a P.I.G. to Sing” at the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center, on Wednesday, March 14, sponsored by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce.

President of the Chamber Christy Trammell said nearly 124 people participated in the educational program, including a small group of TRHS students who were nominated by teachers to join, Three Rivers city officials such as City Manager Joe Bippus and Finance Director Cathy Lawson, and small groups from Riverside Church, Bair Lake Bible Camp, and more.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.