Authentic tribute of Canadian icon coming to Riviera Theatre

THREE RIVERS — Throughout the 60s and 70s, Gordon Lightfoot’s touching music and relatable lyrics cemented him as perhaps the greatest Canadian singer-songwriter of all time.

With authentic instruments and equipment previously used by the Gordon Lightfoot Band, as well as countless mentoring from Lightfoot himself, Mike Fornes and four other Michigan musicians will demonstrate Lightfoot’s timeless songs, and play the role of his band members as the “Whispers of the North,” Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Band, when they perform at the Riviera Theatre this Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.