Each year a group of students are honored as the Academic Elite. Audrey Fenwick, daughter of Bob and Cindy Fenwick, is included in this year’s group of students who have earned highest honors.

Fenwick has done many extra-curricular and academic activities to earn the title. History is one class that is admired by many, including Fenwick.

“I’ve always liked all my history classes and particularly the geography,” said Fenwick.

