Attempted bank robbery suspect arrested

THREE RIVERS — Taylor Jordan Phillips, 21, who is accused of the attempted robbery of Horizon Bank in Three Rivers, was arrested in New York on Wednesday, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Phillips, police say, was located and arrested in Erie County, New York, and is awaiting extradition to St. Joseph County. He was arrested with the assistance of the FBI, Sturgis Police Department and law enforcement in New York. No other details of his arrest were available as of press time.

As previously reported by the Commercial-News, at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, officers were called to the bank, located on West Michigan Avenue, for an attempted bank robbery that had happened just before the business closed. According to police, the teller was passed a note, but refused to turn over money.

According to police, the 3B District Court in Centreville had issued a felony warrant for Phillips’ arrest for the incident on one count of attempted bank robbery.