Artist Spotlight: Fable the Poet

By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Poet Marcel “Fable” Price is set to perform Thursday, July 11 during Open Mic Night at Lowry’s Books & More in downtown Three Rivers, where Host-Poet Aundrea Sayrie and company will celebrate the event’s one-year anniversary.
Price is a poet laureate of Grand Rapids, the author of “Adrift in a Sea of M&M’s,” and is described in his bio as “a bi-racial North American writer, teaching artist, community activist, and motivational speaker.” Price is also an official partner of Mental Health America — “a leader in mental health support, recovery and advocacy” — through which he shares his own experiences with youth across the country in an effort to spread mental health awareness.

