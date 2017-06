Savannah Cale (left) a student at Constantine Middle School, signs an art piece on Thursday, June 8, that she is showing at an 8th grade Art Showcase event next week. Art teacher Dorothy Brueck (right) holds Cale’s work. “This is our first show. We’re showing a variety of mediums, and we’ve got some extremely talented students this year,” Brueck said. Brueck has taught art at Constantine schools for 16 years.