Armstrong International donates $3K to TRDDA

THREE RIVERS — As part of its growing Fund Development Campaign, the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Program (TRDDA) accepted an initial contribution of $3,000 from Armstrong International on Thursday morning.

Armstrong president Patricia Provot made the presentation to TRDDA board chair Tricia Meyer, Fund Development Committee member Ron Buckhold, and TRDDA executive director Dave Vago at the Armstrong Plant on Thursday, Nov. 16. The contribution is for sustaining and growing revitalization work in downtown for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which turns over next summer for both Armstrong and TRDDA/Main Street.

Provot indicated to the TRDDA that Armstrong would revisit the possibility of a contribution or pledge for next year. Vago said he believes this shows a new level of commitment to downtown revitalization on the part of the business and manufacturing community, similar to that shown with American Axle and Manufacturing’s springtime commitment of $15,000 for the last two years.

“We’re grateful for this good-faith investment in our work,” Vago said, “and we are excited at the opportunity to work in partnership with a great, hometown company.”