Aristocrats’ ratings a ‘tremendous accomplishment’

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School vocal music students participated in State Solo and Ensemble Festival at Paw Paw High School this past weekend.

The Aristocrats split into two choirs for the festival; both choirs earned a Division 1 rating in both performance and sight-reading.

“Over the past two months, these students have received ratings from a total of 10 judges at three festivals and have received Division 1 ratings from all 10 judges,” Three Rivers vocal music director Joel Moore said. “What a tremendous accomplishment!”

The ladies of the Bella Voce choir received a Division 2 rating and flawlessly performed their sight-reading.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.