ARF holds annual Walkathon fundraiser

THREE RIVERS — On Saturday, Scidmore Park literally went to the dogs.

The Animal Rescue Fund held its annual Walkathon fundraiser event Saturday, with a fair amount of area residents and their dogs enjoying the variety of activities available.

Those activities included a “Doggy Dash” obstacle course where dogs compete for the fastest time, a craft table where people could make pull toys for their pets, and games for the dogs where they had to find treats in either a muffin tin with tennis balls or a plastic bin with balls in it.

The event, which has been going on for the last 15 years, was originally scheduled for Sept. 28, but was postponed due to inclement weather. Lisa Major, chairperson for the Walkathon, said Saturday’s weather was perfect for the event.