ARF to hold annual Walkathon Saturday

THREE RIVERS — For organizers of the Animal Rescue Fund’s annual Walkathon fundraiser, they are hoping the second time’s the charm.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 28, the event was postponed due to inclement weather. The event was rescheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at Scidmore Park in Three Rivers.

“We were going to set up [the previous night], but it was pouring so hard and there was more rain coming, so we decided we’d wait until this morning, and it continued raining,” Lisa Major, the chairperson for the Walkathon, said in an interview with the Commercial-News Sept. 28. “Plus, the parking lot was kind of flooded, so we figured it’d be better if we postponed it to a later date.”

The Walkathon, which has been going on for the last 15 years, is one of the biggest fundraisers for ARF, and has been held at Scidmore for the last three years. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the organization, which helps raise money to provide straw, cat food or dog food to those with financial emergencies, provide emergency medical assistance to injured animals who have no known owner, and pay for spay or neuter operations for those who cannot afford it. Major said spaying and neutering animals is important to cut down on overbreeding.

“We want to bring awareness to the fact there are so many animals out there, if they reproduce, there’s nobody to take care of them,” Major said. “If you spay and neuter your animal, you’re cutting down on the population and the chances of animals going hungry or starving or dying.”