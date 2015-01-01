Area grads perform in Bronco Marching Band

THREE RIVERS — Two area graduates helped pump up the crowd during Western Michigan University’s performance at the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 3 as members of the Bronco Marching Band: Joseph Kline of Klines Resort playing the mellophone (a marching French horn) and Chase Dechnik of Three Rivers on the snare drum.

Kline, a 2015 Vicksburg High School graduate, was encouraged to play French horn in middle school, and stayed with it into high school.

“The Vicksburg marching band was the best part of my high school experience,” he said. “I didn’t want the marching band experience to end.”

