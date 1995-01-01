Apollo 13 astronaut recounts historic mission during talk at high school!

THREE RIVERS – Fred Haise admitted he complained a lot to Ron Howard about the blockbuster movie he made based on the 1970 Apollo 13 mission.

After all, he was actually on it.

The lunar module pilot on the Apollo 13 mission portrayed in the 1995 movie of the same name, Haise was at Three Rivers High School Friday as part of Glen Oaks Community College’s Viking Speaker Series to talk to a crowd of hundreds of community members, Glen Oaks staff, and members of the Glen Oaks chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honors society about his experience on the mission and other endeavors with NASA.

Haise began his presentation by recounting his complaints to Howard about different aspects of the movie when he saw it in a private screening in Houston, such as how not everybody in Mission Control was portrayed, and some of the dramatization of the movie, and Howard’s response to it.

“His explanation of some of those things were that he listened to all the air-to-ground communication and radio transmissions, and it never occurred to him (Apollo 13) had a problem,” Haise said. “We were just talking about troubleshooting systems, new procedures, that kind of stuff, which was business as usual, and he said, ‘we had to humanize you.’ So that was his explanation.”