AOMBC holds 22nd annual Super Meet in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — The Antique Outboard Motor Boat Club (AOMBC) held its 22nd annual Super Meet featuring a huge swap and sell, technical seminars, water events and a formal display of both outboards and boats on July 6-8 at American Legion Post 223 in Constantine.

It was jointly sponsored by the Great Lakes and Michiana Outboard Boating (MOB) chapters.

A special kids event, “The Motor Whiz Quiz!” was held for children 15 years or younger. Children had to identify a dozen “mystery” outboard motor parts and related tools.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.