Another week, another victory for TR Band

STEVENSVILLE — This week marked another triumph for the Three Rivers High School “Wildcat” Marching Band in competition.

The Stevensville Lakeshore Invitational was held inside due to inclement weather, so bands were judged on their music and not marching. Despite the conditions, Three Rivers had a great performance, bringing the audience to their feet during the “Summer”-themed show.

The standings in Class B included the following:

3rd place — Edwardsburg — 85.1

2nd place — Vicksburg — 85.2

1st place — Three Rivers — 85.7

