Annual FUMC rummage sale

The First United Methodist Church of Three Rivers will be holding its annual rummage sale on Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 215 N Main St. The rummage sale has been a Three Rivers fixture for over 60 years and will continue Friday with seven rooms and a hallway chock-full of items, and will include a luncheon as well as a bake sale. Pictured from left to right are Mel Muffley, Sara Davis, Eve Blink, Jann Kling, Rebecca Wolgast and Barbara Black.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost