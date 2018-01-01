Annual Fabius ambulance, policing reports presented

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Representatives from the Three Rivers Fire Department and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were on hand at Wednesday’s Fabius Township meeting to go over the annual reports for the township’s ambulance service through TRFD and the Sheriff Department’s patrolling of Fabius.

TRFD Chief Carl Holcomb delivered the 2018 ambulance service annual report first. Holcomb said the department continued their third and final year of a Michigan pediatric study with Western Michigan University, which allows the department to learn how to better treat pediatric children with drug therapies and medications.

As for their critical care program, Holcomb said they’ve had to use their critical care paramedics more in 2018 than in 2017. There are currently eight paramedics trained in critical care, with two on each shift, according to Holcomb. Those paramedics are trained outside of the scope of normal training, and trained to use drugs that normally would not be available for use by regular paramedics for people with a critical injury or critical need.

Holcomb said the department got equipment upgrades this past year, with new cots and new fiber-optic laryngoscopes, which first responders use to open airways and allow them to see the vocal cords of a person and identify any problems.

