Animal shelter expansion discussed

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County commissioners Wednesday discussed an expansion of the St. Joseph County animal shelter in Centreville during its executive meeting.

County Administrator J. Patrick Yoder said he’s been working with Sheriff Bradley Balk on purchasing property for an animal shelter expansion.

“We have been looking for some property to expand the animal shelter facility, basically to build a new facility, but we have no property. So (Balk) has been dealing with a couple different people,” Yoder said.

Originally, Balk considered four acres from Centreville Public Schools, but Yoder said an asking price of $355,000 was too expensive.

“That just blew us out of the park. There was no way we could do that,” Yoder said.

Eventually, Yoder said Balk negotiated a reasonable price of $15,000 with owner of Yoder’s Country Market Jon Yoder to purchase 1.4 acres in the southeast corner of the jail property.

“This would be real convenient for any future building of the animal shelter, a new animal shelter. He was able to get that price down to $15,000. I think he’s done a fantastic job. He is a great negotiator, and he has gotten the price, where I think it would be wise for us to consider that purchase,” J. Patrick Yoder said.

