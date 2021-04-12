Animal Control advisory board to potentially dissolve

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County’s Animal Control Advisory Board could potentially be dissolved in the next few months.

Two members of the advisory board, chair Tracey Parker and member Cathi Abbs, as well as St. Joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman, discussed the request during Wednesday’s Executive Committee meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.

Ultimately, however, no action was taken nor was it put on the next agenda, but the topic could come up again in two or three months as a potential transition is made.

During discussion of the potential dissolution, Parker told commissioners she felt the board was turning more into a “reporting entity” as of late, rather than something that is actively helping out Animal Control.

“We still want to support Animal Control and fundraise for Animal Control, but we feel our purpose has kind of been done,” Parker said, adding that she and the board have talked to Bingaman about the issue, and wanted to have discussion with the county.

Bingaman said the board has done a “great job” in the past, citing the improvements made to Animal Control, but said the agency can do what they want to do without the advisory board in place. Bingaman mentioned there has also been a shift in fundraising operations for Animal Control from the board to another nonprofit entity called Hope For The Animals, which Parker said has officers involved in it and could potentially become a board itself to partner with the Sheriff’s Department in Animal Control operations.

First District Commissioner Jared Hoffmaster asked what the difference was between the current advisory board in place, and the Hope For The Animals board that could potentially come in. Abbs said the difference is being under county control versus being an independent nonprofit.

“Being under the county, there are more restrictions. There are things that cannot be done. We feel there are additional resources that we could do as a nonprofit,” Abbs said. “For example, one of the things that’s been a disappointment to me is the hours of operation. Not being critical at all, there’s unions and restricted hours that you can operate. If our nonprofit was to get up and running with some volunteers, we might be able to have different hours of operation.”

Abbs said, ultimately, everyone in the situation “wants the same thing: what’s best for the animals,” and they feel Hope For The Animals could add “additional things” to Animal Control as a nonprofit. Abbs also said the board was originally put in place to be oversight for the agency, but added that with it being controlled by the Sheriff’s Department, they “don’t feel we need oversight” now.

Abbs also discussed the fundraising aspect, saying it would be easier to fundraise as a nonprofit and not as a county entity.

“When you’re fundraising, there would be some people who would be reluctant to give to the county, and they’ll say, wait a minute, what are they going to use it for,” Abbs said. “That’s why the nonprofit was set up, so that they realize this is all going for the animals.”

Financially, Parker said there is currently a $10,000 certificate of deposit for Hope For The Animals that is maturing, as well as $10,000 in checking for the organization. Parker also expressed a desire to be more involved in operations than the board is currently.

“We don’t get to see the animal control officer, he doesn’t come to the meetings,” Parker said. “We don’t have any say in anything except fundraising.” Parker added that a couple of years ago, the advisory board’s bylaws were changed to be focused on fundraising rather than administration of the agency.

Abbs said there is a “lot of work to do” to get things in place for Hope For The Animals to take over the advisory board’s role, and asked to not dissolve the advisory board right away, adding insurance and liability issues need to be straightened out first. Bingaman said such a move would be “way down the road,” with Parker saying it would be around two to three months before something happens.

Overall, County Administrator Teresa Doehring said the dissolution will be discussed by the county “when we’re ready.”

“They want to test the waters to see if folks are comfortable with this, and if so, when we’re ready, it’ll be a resolution,” Doehring said.

In other business…

Following a request by County Clerk Lindsay Oswald to move regular meetings scheduled on election days to the Wednesday before the regular meetings, in a way to combine it with their executive committee meetings, commissioners agreed to having Doehring look into potentially going down to one executive committee meeting and one county commission meeting a month, rather than two of each as it is currently.

Commissioners added to their next meeting agenda an employment agreement for Doehring, which would come with a 2 percent cost of living wage increase.

Commissioners added to their next meeting agenda updated board rules and agenda forms. Proposed changes to the rules included minor changes to language on virtual meetings and what Doehring called “taking out redundancies,” while the updated agenda could take out finance director’s reports, save for budget amendments which would go under new business, and taking out approving board communications to place on file.

