Andrews on the Run event surpasses $10,000 fundraising goal
THREE RIVERS — Before
students indulged in candy from
their respective trick-or-treating
journeys, Andrews Elementary
School provided an opportunity
for students to exercise, while
also raising money for their
school during the second annual
Andrews on the Run fundraising
event on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Groups of students walked or
ran laps through the gymnasium,
outside the entrance of the school,
then back around for 30 minutes.
Snow cones, water, and other
snacks were offered to the
students, while DJ Bobo provided
music.
“It promotes exercise, gets
them moving around and
socializing. It is like an all-in-one.
We get them drinking water with
snacks. Snow cones aren’t the
healthiest option but we wanted
to give them some fun too,”
Parent-Teacher Organization
(PTO) President Jessica Kerr
said.