Andrews on the Run event surpasses $10,000 fundraising goal

THREE RIVERS — Before

students indulged in candy from

their respective trick-or-treating

journeys, Andrews Elementary

School provided an opportunity

for students to exercise, while

also raising money for their

school during the second annual

Andrews on the Run fundraising

event on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Groups of students walked or

ran laps through the gymnasium,

outside the entrance of the school,

then back around for 30 minutes.

Snow cones, water, and other

snacks were offered to the

students, while DJ Bobo provided

music.

“It promotes exercise, gets

them moving around and

socializing. It is like an all-in-one.

We get them drinking water with

snacks. Snow cones aren’t the

healthiest option but we wanted

to give them some fun too,”

Parent-Teacher Organization

(PTO) President Jessica Kerr

said.